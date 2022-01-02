Edwin Fangman, 100, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Church of the Nativity, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

