Carl J. Haupert, 88, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

