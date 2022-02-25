Carl J. Haupert Telegraph Herald guest866 Feb 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl J. Haupert, 88, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m.Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities: Dubuque man arrested with 11 pounds of marijuana, $200,000 cash UPDATE: Authorities ID 2 found dead in residence near Galena Dubuque man again appealing murder conviction for fatal stabbing Dubuque doctor accused of failing to provide appropriate care agrees to citation, monitoring Dubuque restaurant owner a semifinalist for top chef in Midwest