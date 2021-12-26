Tracy Lynn Ede, 47, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 685 Fremont Ave., Dubuque. Interment will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Tracy was born August 28, 1974 in Dubuque. She attended Hempstead High School with the class of 1992. Tracy served as the Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Society on Radford Road for 27 years. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she loved being a part of the church community. She enjoyed travel and shopping, and loved to cook family dinner for her children. She was a devoted Packer fan, and dearly loved her dogs, especially her chihuahua, Zeus. Tracy was always looking for ways to help other people. Empathy & compassion were two of her strongest traits. Her door was always open to those in need. She was a very devoted Mother, Aunt, and family person. Tracy will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Tracy is survived by her son, Zachary (Jen LaBee) Ede, of Asbury; her daughter, Adrianna (Garrett Welter) Geisler, of Dubuque; her foster son, Blake (Tanya Welter, and her daughter Alaina) Andresen, of Dubuque; her granddaughter, Audrie Ede; her mother, Debra (Ken) Lester, of Epworth; her father, Mike (Mary Jean) Ede, of Dubuque; her siblings, Tina (Todd) Priest and their children, Tristan and Trinity, of Dubuque, Jacob (April) Moyer and their children General and Kafani, of San Francisco, CA, John (Natalie) Lester and their children Delia and Elena, of Kansas City, MO, and Cheyanne (Phillip) Hoeger and their baby on the way, of Dyersville; and many close aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tracy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Giles and Virginia Ede; and her maternal grandparents, LaVerne and Audrey Kintzle. Memorials may be made to the family.
Fly high our dearest Tracy. Your legacy will forever live on through your kids and your family. We’ll never let your little “angel eyes” forget you.