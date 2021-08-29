HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Mary Patricia Donlevy (Palmer), 57, died peacefully with family at her side on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Hilton Head, SC. Born in Dubuque, Iowa, Mary attended Wahlert High School and made life-long friends. She received her bachelor’s degree at Pepperdine University and her juris doctorate from Columbia Law School. She lived and worked in New York City, California, and Lagos, Portugal. She worked at Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher most of her career starting as a first-year lawyer and then Assistant General Counsel. Moving back to California she worked at O’Melveny & Myers for two years before going back to Gibson, Dunn.
Mary loved life and always pursued happiness. She believed that happiness was found in the little things of life — “purple tickets” she liked to call them. Mary radiated a positive energy and joy, and she had the ability to bring it out in others. She was a positive force that brought out the best in those around her. That was her gift of love she shared with her family and friends and the world.
Mary’s quiet acts of kindness and generosity were abundant.
Mary loved to travel, play games (her favorite table was the kids’ table!) and was a tennis fan. In Portugal she took up the game of chess, honing the game with her friends. She was a great writer and given more time she would have turned out some wonderful articles and books.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Donlevy. She is survived by her mother, Mary Donlevy and siblings; John (Jenifer) Donlevy, Peter (Judy) Donlevy, Patrick (Terry) Donlevy, Anne (Jeffrey A) Pufal, Therese (Kevin) Mashak, Thomas (Tamara) Donlevy, Michael (Kelly) Donlevy, Margaret (Justin) Pettit and many nieces and nephews who adored her. Islandfuneralhome.com.