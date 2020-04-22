EPWORTH, Iowa — Delos F. “Dee” Nash, 81, of Epworth, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home after a brief illness.
Our dear dad, grandpa and friend deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. Funeral services will be held at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, in Dubuque, at a later date.
Dee was born February 6, 1939, in Kimball, SD, the son of Theron and Johanna Birkemeyer Nash. On April 3, 1960, he married Nancy Ann Morris in Dubuque, Iowa. She died May 24, 2004. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served on the USS Lexington. Dee was a machine operator for John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school and did maintenance and lawn care. He was also a member of V.F.W. and the U.A.W. Union #94. Dee had a deep passion for woodworking and loved sharing his projects with family and friends. He loved his little dogs, who never left his side.
Survivors include two sons, Delos H. “Hank” (Angie) Nash, of Seneca, SC, and James T. (Elizabeth) Nash, of Council Bluffs; three daughters, Julie (Jon) Thomas, of Tacoma, WA, Kim (Joe) Leytem, of Marion, and Lee (Larry) Raspotnik, of Ashland, WI; grandchildren, Hanna Nash, Ryne Leytem, Bailey Leytem, Ethan Raspotnik, EmmaLee Raspotnik, Dan (Nicole) Raspotnik, Doug (Jill) Raspotnik, Timothy (Hannah) Rogers, Adam (Alexandra) Rogers, Adam Nash and Julius Nash; four great-grandchildren, Max, Lili, Abigail and Adelynn; one sister, JoAnn (George) Flanigan, of Ames, IA; one brother-in-law, Clem Plein, of Dubuque; his life-long friend, Russ (Jill) Overton and their children, Kody (Alyssa) Vorwald, Tristen Overton and Hunter Overton.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Irene Plein.
A special thank-you to St. Croix Hospice, Kathleen, Holly and Bridget, Dubuque Home Health, Epworth Fire Department and Dr. Brian Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local VFW, Arbor Day Foundation or the United Methodist Church.
