BANKSTON, Iowa — Walter Williams Paisley III or Wally as he was known to everyone that loved him, 75, of Bankston, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa after a hard fought battle with ischemic heart disease brought on by Agent Orange exposure.

Visitation for Wally will be held from 4-7 on Tuesday September 27, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. The prayer service will be held at 3:30pm and the Rosary will be said at 6:30pm.

