BANKSTON, Iowa — Walter Williams Paisley III or Wally as he was known to everyone that loved him, 75, of Bankston, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa after a hard fought battle with ischemic heart disease brought on by Agent Orange exposure.
Visitation for Wally will be held from 4-7 on Tuesday September 27, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. The prayer service will be held at 3:30pm and the Rosary will be said at 6:30pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St Clements Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa. Burial will follow in St Clements Cemetery with Full Military Honors afforded by the Marine Corps Honor Guard. Wally will also be escorted by the Dubuque Fire Department Honor Guard. The Dubuque Fire Department will have the Striking of the Bells Ceremony.
He was born October 31, 1946 in Riverside California, son of Walter Williams and Arlene (Blanchard) Paisley II. He enlisted into the naval corps and then transferred to the Marine Corps. He was enlisted from September 1, 1965 to August 29, 1969. He spent the majority of his enlistment fighting in the Vietnam War earning the Purple Heart and many other medals for bravery. Upon his return, he traveled around the United States attending colleges and working on earning his degree. He met Jean Svoboda in Wayne, NE and on May 6, 1972 he was united in marriage to her in Wahoo, Nebraska. They moved to Dubuque, IA and Wally started his career with the Dubuque Fire Department
Wally was a much loved husband, dad and grandpa. He was the El Presidente of the Nose PIckers Club “you can pick your friends, you can pick your nose but you can’t pick your friends nose”. He was most at peace on his 20 acres, feeding the fish in the pond, shooting at his many targets set up and stocking his multiple bird feeders. It was common to get a phone call with an update regarding the latest birds seen on his feeders. His rat terrier, Jack 2.0 was his faithful companion.
He loved his friends, he had a quick smile and kind words for everyone although he would not hesitate to tell you when you were being a dumbass. He was the first to offer to help and the last to leave. It was common for him to cruise the neighborhood, stopping to chat and checking in on everyone.
Wally was an avid reader and life long learner, he passed on his love of reading and learning to his children and grandchildren. He loved politics and could talk for hours on the second amendment. He was proud to be a United States Marine ‘Semper fi”.
He loved his grandkids and he loved being a grandpa. He was so proud of everything that they were accomplishing and enjoyed teaching them everything he could. His highlights were having them visit and spending time outdoors with them. He was always divulging some bit of wisdom randomly. His favorite topics were music and history.
Wally is survived by his wife, Jean Paisley of Bankston, IA; his four children-Alisa Noonan of Eldridge IA, Michael (Johanna) Paisley of Dillingham, AK, Matthew Paisley (& Katie Majovski) of Goodlettsville, TN and Elizabeth Paisley of Dubuque, IA and his seven much loved grandchildren Hannah, Margaret and William Noonan, Peyton Paisley, Jonathan Paisley, Wyleigh and Vaughn Paisley. He is also survived by his rat terrier Jack 2.0 and a sister Judith Paisley of AZ.
Dad-we love you and miss you. Make sure you give us a ‘one ringer’ when you get where you are going so we know you made it. Love and miss you forever you old fart.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
