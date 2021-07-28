BERNARD, Iowa — Nancy Jeanne Furuseth, 90, of Bernard, IA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. until time of celebration at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Nancy was born in Dubuque, IA, on April 30, 1931, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Bowman) Harberg. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. On January 17, 1959, she married Donald Maxwell Furuseth at Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Together they’ve shared over 62 years of marriage.
Nancy loved her flowers and her ceramics. She always enjoyed getting the family together and especially loved 4th of July with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Don, of Bernard, IA; her children, Susie (Don) Naderman, of LaMotte, IA, Julie (Brian) Goetzinger, of Maquoketa, IA, Wendy (Randy) Bergfeld, of Cascade, IA, and Cindy (John) Peacock, of LaMotte, IA; 12 grandchildren, Becky (Paul) Nowachek, Rachel and Amanda Naderman, Bridget, Brittany, Brielle, and Briana Goetzinger, Heather (Justin) Goedken, Hunter Bergfeld, Ashley McAvan, Cody (Katlyn) Peacock and Abby Peacock; 12 great-grandchildren, Emmett and Sam Nowachek, Bennett Goetzinger, Emma and Coy Goedken, Jazlynn and Jace Peacock, Calvin and Max McAvan, Madalynn Parker, Greenlee Peacock and Wyatt Dye; and 2 sisters-in-law, Pat and Margaret Furuseth.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law; her brother, Art Harberg; brothers-in-law, Owen, Dean and Leslie Furuseth; sisters-in-law, Lorrain Furuseth and Jean Harberg; and 2 grandsons, Travis Bergfeld and John Peacock III.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Above and Beyond Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided to Nancy.