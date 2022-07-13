DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Gertrude M. Gantenbein, 91, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by her family Monday, July 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Gertrude was born on March 11, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Cecelia (Lenz) Schuckert. She married George Gantenbein on November 8, 1952, at Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death in 1993. Gertrude owned and operated the Paris Tavern in Dickeyville in the 1960’s and early 1970’s with her husband George. Together, they raised seven children and two adopted nephews. After being medically disabled in 1986, Gertrude continued to help with routes and accounting for her son’s pest control business until 2020. She loved basketball, baseball and football, especially the Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Gertrude loved to make candy, as well as rosaries for under-developed countries. She enjoyed playing dominoes and cards, and assembling puzzles to keep her mind finely tuned.
Survivors include her children, Ed (Sharon) Gantenbein, Winnebago, IL, Margaret (Terry) Magnuson, Vista, CA, Gary (Jackie) Gantenbein, Dickeyville, Bill (Marge) Gantenbein, Dodgeville, WI, Michelle (Al) Freese, Potosi, WI, John (Lisa) Gantenbein, Dickeyville, Tom (Sue) Gantenbein, McFarland, WI, and Bill (Linda) Schuckert, Salida, CO; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Schuckert, Potosi, WI; 27 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ernest “Skip” Schuckert; numerous brothers and sisters; and a great-grandson, Hayden Spillane.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of MercyOne of Dubuque and Hospice of Dubuque, and her card-playing partners for their time spent with Gertrude.
