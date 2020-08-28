Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Alan M. Armstrong, Brookings, S.D. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Michael Cemetery, Galena, Ill. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the cemetery.
Suzanne M. Brooks, Ashland, Wis. — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Hazel Green (Wis.) Cemetery.
Carol B. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 12393 County Highway C, Prairie du Chien.
Suzanne J. Dahling, Elkader, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, Union Cemetery, Littleport, Iowa.
Betty M. Decker, Sheboygan, Wis. — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Hope United Methodist Church, Chadwick, Ill.
Thomas R. Dorsey, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Ave. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville Fairgrounds.
Marcus A. Fox, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Robert W. Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Services: Noon Saturday, Aug. 29, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the cemetery.
Loras J. Nemmers, Frisco, Texas — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dubuque.
Carolyn H. Oberbroeckling, Guttenberg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
Emma M. Olson, Andover, Minn. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.
Julie A. Potter, Sherrill, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Holy Trinity Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Lynnette K. Richard, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
Eileen Y. Stamp, Dubuque — Life reflection: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Taylor, Lancaster, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
Julaine Udelhofen, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis.