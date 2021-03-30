MANCHESTER, Iowa — Corrine C. Sauer, 88, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Luther Manor Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
Graveside Service for Corrine will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Coggon Cemetery, Coggon, Iowa. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Corrine was born November 18, 1932, in Coggon, Iowa, daughter of Dewey Trumbull and Ellen (Main) Sauer. She graduated from Coggon High School with the Class of 1951. On September 2, 1951, in El Paso, Texas, Corrine was united in marriage to Nyle Sauer. She worked at Collins Radio for 25 years until retirement. Corrine enjoyed traveling, working with horses and most of all, spending time with her family.
Corrine is survived by children, Beverly McAreavy, of Delaware, Iowa, Bill (Connie) Sauer, of Treynor, Iowa and Brad (Roxanne) Sauer, of Chelsea, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Don Trumbull and Bob (Ellade) Trumbull.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Nyle Sauer; daughter, Becky Huber; son, Brett Sauer; and son-in-law, Steve McAreavy.
