MANCHESTER, Iowa — Gary Lee Cooper, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born on August 7, 1939, in Delaware, Iowa, the son of Clyde and LeaVon (Phelps) Cooper. Gary was a 1957 graduate of Manchester High School. He enlisted and served honorably in the United States Army.
On July 24, 1965, Gary was united in marriage to Carol Theisen at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Key West, Iowa. Three daughters were born to this union. Gary worked as a pipefitter for Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 125 out of Cedar Rapids.
Gary and Carol enjoyed traveling together. He was an all-around handyman. Gary was a Milwaukee Brewers fan and an avid golfer. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Carol Cooper of Manchester; two daughters, Dr. Kristy Cooper of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Kathy (Todd) Manternach of Delhi; four grandchildren, Olivia Sands of Nashville, Tennessee, Corporal Chris Sands of Twentynine Palms, California, Jennifer Murphy of North Carolina, and Ryan (Karysa) Murphy of Maquoketa; two step grandchildren, Mitch (Michelle) Manternach of Dyersville and Morgan (Curtis) Nefzger of Earlville; one brother, Doug (Lynn) Cooper of Manchester; four sisters-in-law, Sandy Cooper, Janet (Del) Klein, Norma (Tom) Gibbons, and Jan Theisen; a brother-in-law, Dick Kuhn; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Eileen and Cletus Theisen; his daughter, Kari Cooper; a brother, Jim Cooper; a sister-in-law, Joan Kuhn; a brother-in-law, Duane Theisen; and two nieces, Amy Klein and Marie Heiar.
