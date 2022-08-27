MANCHESTER, Iowa — Gary Lee Cooper, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born on August 7, 1939, in Delaware, Iowa, the son of Clyde and LeaVon (Phelps) Cooper. Gary was a 1957 graduate of Manchester High School. He enlisted and served honorably in the United States Army.

On July 24, 1965, Gary was united in marriage to Carol Theisen at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Key West, Iowa. Three daughters were born to this union. Gary worked as a pipefitter for Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 125 out of Cedar Rapids.

