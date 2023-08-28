Frances A. Amundsen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Roger W. Bries, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Marian A. Burger, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Bryan J. Bussan, New York, N.Y. — Recitation of the Rosary: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Michael L. Erickson, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family sharing time: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at the funeral home.
Bret A. Feist, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donald P. Gaul, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Anne M. Hanselmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gregory A. Kritz, Waukesha, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Madonna Lang, Dubuque — Rite of Final Committal: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the center.
Alan A. Main, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Dorothy L. Mitchell, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lois B. Mueller, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Garnavillo, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Daryl F. Neyens, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Bruce G. Payne, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
William R. Plowman Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
John E. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Kenneth T. Reuter, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Gerald D. Richter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, The Other Side, East Dubuque.
Susan K. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.