Steven “Steve” J. Burgess, 67, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at home.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Steve was born on July 22, 1952, in Dubuque, the son of Harold W. and Dorothy M. (Weber) Burgess. He graduated from Wahlert High School. Steve married his childhood sweetheart, Linda Brimeyer, on June 25, 1971 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. He was employed as produce manager at Eagle’s Grocery, retiring after 30 years. Following retirement, he worked at HyVee. Steve was a generous, loving father, husband and grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. He possessed an unmatched competitive spirit and highly valued the camaraderie of team sports. He was a top bowler in the Dubuque area over the last 50 years, played softball into his 40s, and was an avid fisherman, amassing countless accolades and awards over the years. He was a masterful euchre and hearts player and rooted passionately for the Chicago White Sox and Green Bay Packers.
Steve is survived by his wife, Linda Burgess, of Dubuque; two children, Mike (Christa) Burgess, of Asbury, Cynthia (Jason) Kapela, of Urbandale; four grandchildren, Brandon, Justin and Allison Burgess, and Madeline Kapela; his brother, Robert “Bob” (Donna) Burgess, of Austin, TX; his in-laws, Karen Burgess, of Las Vegas, NV, Stella (Pat) Regan, Marvin (Linda) Brimeyer, Peter (Joyce) Brimeyer, Earl (Kathy) Brimeyer, Diane (Dudley) Huber, Laura (Loras) Miller, Lewis (Sharon) Brimeyer and Patrick (Patrice) Brimeyer; and his dear friends, Mike “Pup” and Mary Spahn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William “Billy B” Burgess.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff of Hospice of Dubuque; Dr. Mark Hermann and Tony Heiar ARNP.
Memorials may be made to the Steven J. Burgess Memorial Fund.
