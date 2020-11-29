EPWORTH, Iowa — Charles A. “Charlie” Hoefer, 90, a longtime resident of Epworth, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation is limited to the immediate family only. A private family visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, IA.
A Private family Mass of Christian burial for Charles will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. The services will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Charles Hoefer family, P.O. Box 250, Epworth, Iowa 52045.
He was born March 22, 1930, in Centralia, Iowa, son of Eugene and Katherine (Oberbroeckling) Hoefer. He was united in marriage to Clarice Lavon Smith on February 15, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Charlie farmed for a few years and was employed at Good Year Service Store for 5 years before starting his career at H&W Express, retiring in 1991 after 25 years.
Charlie and Lavon felt very fortunate to retire on the same day and start the next phase in life together. Over the years they enjoyed their grandchildren’s many activities, going on vacations, playing cards with their friends and just spending time together. In retirement, Charlie also took up woodworking and made many beautiful gifts for his children and grandchildren. Charlie and Lavon loved Christmas and took pride in decorating their yard with an elaborate holiday display for all to enjoy. In the last few years Charlie enjoyed cruising around Epworth on his red scooter with the Chicago Cubs flag proudly displayed. His family was his pride and joy.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa, and a member of the Teamsters UAW.
He is survived by his five children, Steve “Buck” Hoefer and Stan (Nancy) Hoefer, both of Epworth, Vickie (Gene) Nauman, of Lake-in-the-Hills, IL, Cindy (Joe) Leibold, of Farley and Dennis “D.J.”(Barb) Hoefer, of Clinton; 18 grandchildren; Heather (Greg) Pay, Jamie (Kristy) Hoefer, Sarah (Dustin) Seda, Tony Hoefer, Andy (Crystal) Hoefer, Kristy (Brent) Goldsmith, Mindie (Trace) Nauman-Gosell, Katie (Jarad) Alley, Rex (Rosalinda) Nauman, Kellie (Bob) Ward, Charlie (Tina) Elsinger, Michael (Megan) Elsinger, Andrew (Elizabeth) Elsinger, Nicholas (Carrie) Elsinger, Valoree (Rob Rice) Hoefer, Danielle (Tony) Camp, Scott Hoefer and Todd Hoefer; 32 great grandchildren; his siblings, Kathleen Funke, of Worthington, Bill (Anna Mae) Hoefer, of Marion; brothers and sisters-in-law, Virgil Smith, Mitzi Hosch and Sally Coyle, all of Cascade, Kay Smith, Karen Smith and Earl Haverman, all of Dubuque.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; his siblings and in-laws, Clara and Gene Kuehn, Genevieve and Ray Regan, Maurice and Norine Hoefer, John & Virginia Hoefer, Don Funke, Helen Haberman, Virginia and Melvin Leibold, Margie and Carl Frank, Dorothy and Paul Lehman, Jim and Veda Smith, Dave Hosch, Mary Smith and Melvin Coyle.
The family would like to thank the staff of River Bend Retirement Community, Shady Rest Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all their compassionate care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhome.com.