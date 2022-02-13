TUSCON, Ariz. — Joseph E. Plamondon, Ph.D., died on July 6th, 2020 in Tucson, AZ, following a 19-month battle with colon cancer. The oldest son of John and Generose (Moroney) Plamondon, Joe was born in Dubuque, IA on March 3rd, 1941. In 1959, Joe was a member of the final graduating class of Loras Acadamy in Dubuque. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Loras College, Joe attended the University of California Berkley where he studied under Nobel laureate Melvin Calvin. Upon earning a Master of Science in Chemistry from UC Berkley, Joe completed a Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of California, Davis. Joe began his career with the Rohm and Haas Chemical Company in Philadelphia, PA where he remained for 22 years. Joe would later join the law firm of Bergeson & Campbell, becoming a consultant in the field of industrial chemical regulation. Joe was an internationally recognized expert on the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) of 1976, the U.S. law regulating industrial chemicals, speaking at several international TSCA conferences, including Basil, Switzerland and Tokyo, Japan. His knowledge and expertise culminated in the release of “The Underlying Foundation of Science Used in the Regulation of Industrial Chemicals” published by Smithers Rapra in 2009. In addition to being a gifted scientist, Joe was a gifted athlete, excelling in Baseball, Basketball, and Tennis. As a college senior, he qualified for the NAIA national tennis tournament. He continued his love of tennis throughout his life, playing singles matches until his cancer diagnosis. Joe is survived by his daughter, Melissa Plamondon, of Los Angeles, CA; his partner in life, Elaine Thorne, of Tucson, AZ; his brother Tom Plamondon, of Colorado Springs, CO; nephews John Plamondon and Jonathan Plamondon; niece Kathleen Plamondon; and sisters-in-law Linda Parsons Plamondon (Jim) and Nancy Roeder Plamondon (Tom). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Generose; and his brother Jim. Joe was an inspiration to his family and all who knew him, right up until the end when he wrote his final publication “From Battling on the Court to Battling Cancer: My Struggle Fighting Stage IV Colon Cancer”. Hopefully his final words will continue to inspire others. He will be greatly missed and loved eternally.
guest866
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today