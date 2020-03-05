Clay M. Ash, Vinton, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg and Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lorna Bernau, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Bethel Presbyterian Church, West Union. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union.
Donna M. Breiner, Dubuque — Services: Noon Saturday, March 7, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at Steeple Square.
Rev. Jerry E. Chase, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Glen W. Ehlinger, Marion, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Allee Chapel, Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Dorothy M. Grotkin, Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Avenue, Dubuque.
Joy James, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, First Baptist Church, Elgin, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clermont.
Joseph J. Meyer, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Jonathan C. Ogbulu, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: Noon Friday, March 6, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Penny S. Pfeiffer, Marquette, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Reva E. Radloff, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Roselynn Ruggles, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 10:30 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Nora H. Schauer, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Bethany Alliance Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
William J. Schuckert, Durango, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, St. Joseph Church, 20249 St. Joseph Drive, Rickardsville, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque.
Doris Simmons-Cary, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Darlington United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.