Louis T. Banfield, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Alfred Behnke, Durango, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m.
today, Church of the Resurrection.
John A. Bohy, St. Donatus, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Bellevue Community High School West Gym, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and 9:30 a.m Friday until time of services at the gym.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Norma M. Denlinger, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grand River Center, River Room. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Ivanelle Garms, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Lucille D. Kaiser, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Anna M. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Marina B. Lehmann, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 8:45 to 9:30 a.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Dale Marshall, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemtery.
Geraldine A. McReynolds, Fennimore/Livingston, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. at the church.
Verna A. Medberry, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Elgin Lutheran Church, Elgin, Iowa.
Theresa M. Moore, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Delores A. Murray, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: Noon today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Larry Scott, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, West Union.
Dennis J. Sharkey and Gregory A. Sharkey, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Dawn S. Woodhouse, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.