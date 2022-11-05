HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Anna Mae Welter, 90, of Dubuque and formerly of Holy Cross, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
To honor Anna Mae’s life, family and friends may visit from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross where a prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate with the assistance of Deacon William Mauss. Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Cemetery following mass. Kramer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Anna Mae was born November 1, 1932, in Dubuque, the daughter of Arthur and Henrietta (Friederick) Kress. Growing up, she worked on the Kress dairy and turkey farm near Specht’s Ferry. Her first job off the farm was as a waitress at Roshek’s Packet Room in Dubuque. She married Ralph A. Welter on October 28, 1952, in Sherrill. Together they ran a dairy farm near Balltown for 23 years before moving to Holy Cross. Later they moved to Assisi Village followed by Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. Anna Mae was a member of the Holy Cross Rosary Society and Catholic Order of Foresters. She was a hard worker on the farm raising six kids and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and milking cows. In her free time, she loved dancing, playing euchre, and visiting neighbors. Anna Mae was a devout Catholic and tried to attend Mass and pray the rosary daily.
Survivors include her six children: Darlene (William) Mauss of Dubuque, Eugene Welter and Vernon (Rose) Welter, both of Sherrill, Tom Welter of Eagan, MN, Barb (Steve) Schmitt of Coralville, and Joan (Lee) Hoerner of Epworth, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, her siblings: Dorothy Wolf and Paul Kress, both of Dubuque, Norbert (Shirley) Kress of Zwingle, Leo (Betty) Kress and James (Janet) Kress, all of Sherrill, and a sister-in-law, Cindy Kress of Mud Lake.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, John and Antonia (Roth) Welter, her husband, Ralph in 2012, sister at birth, Mary Kress, brother, Arthur “A.J.” Kress, daughter-in-law, Becky Welter, great grandson, Miles Fitz, sister-in-law, Frances Kress, brothers-in-law: Gene Lahey and Don Wolf, other in-laws: Alberta (Alphonse) Roling, Lucille (Clarence) Theisen, Kermit (Olive) Mitchell, Germaine (Albert) Kloser, Robert (Marcella) Boeckenstedt, Charlie (Edna) Rausch, and Bernice Welter in infancy.
Anna Mae had a heart of gold, and her gentle soul will be forever missed.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Salas and the caring nursing staff at Finley Hospital and Assisi Village.
Online condolences may be left for the family or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
