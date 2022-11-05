HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Anna Mae Welter, 90, of Dubuque and formerly of Holy Cross, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

To honor Anna Mae’s life, family and friends may visit from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross where a prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate with the assistance of Deacon William Mauss. Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Cemetery following mass. Kramer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

