GALENA, Ill. — Beverly “Bev” A. Diskin, 84, of Galena, IL, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home.
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Burial services for the immediate family will take place in St. Michaels Cemetery, Galena. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is in charge of arrangements.
Bev was born July 24, 1935, in Gilman, IL, the daughter of Albert and Hazel (Duits) Kenney. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Diskin on July 25, 1951, in Rantoul, IL, and he preceded her in death on October 11, 1990. Bev was a retired cook at Galena High School. She and Bill enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with their family. Bev enjoyed her weekly coffee clutch outings with her close friends. She was an active member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Galena. Bev was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her four sons, William (Lana), of Port Charlotte, FL, Ron (Sandy), of Woodstock, IL, Dale (BeAnn), of Farmer City, IL, and Steve, of Galena; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one more due in August; four siblings, Shirley Huls, Peg (Harold) Downing, Lee (Nila) Kenney and Kathy (Craig) Crooks.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers-in-law, Harold Downing and John Diskin; and a sister-in-law, Mary Brooks.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the Galena Police Department, Galena Area EMTs and the staff at Midwest Medical Center.
