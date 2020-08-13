Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Daniel D. Burns, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Zippy’s, Lancaster, Wis.
Shirley A. Busch, Chanhassen, Minn. — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation: one hour prior to the service.
Mary Jane A. Felton, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, St. Martin Catholic Church, Cascade.
Carl D. Houy, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Citizens Cemetery, Scales Mound, Ill. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of services today at the cemetery.
Harold J. Kaiser, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 21 at the church.
Neil Keith, Peosta — Services: Noon Saturday, Aug. 15, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque.
Gary D. Kopps, Bettendorf, Iowa — Services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Scott Kieffer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Eagle Point Park Riverfront Pavilion.
Janice L. Lampers, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Daniel Lux, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sandra P. Schlitter, McGregor, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, Monona Community Center.
Peggy J. Shalabi, Dubuque — Reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Marion Park East Pavilion, Prairie du Sac, Wis.
Robert G. Stelpflug, Potosi, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services today at the church.
Everett Thines, Preston, Iowa — Graveside services: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa.
George L. Wagner, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.