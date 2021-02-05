Gary G. Bushman, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on February 2, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please remember to wear your mask and social distance. If you are unable to attend, a livestream of the service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Gary was born on July 5, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Mae (Gerleman) Bushman. He graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque and enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He worked for John Deere in Dubuque for 34 years until retirement. After retirement he moved to Cedar Rapids where he worked with his son’s excavating business. He was a member of the UAW Local 94.
Gary taught his children that hard work, grit and generosity will get you through life. He loved his grandchildren and was proud of all their accomplishments.
He is survived by his three children, Daniel Bushman, of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer Heller, of Cedar Falls, and Katherine (Robert) Smith, of Bethesda, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Jenna, Jade and Jacob Bushman, Broden and Brock Heller, Olivia and Quinn Smith; sisters, Rosean (Pete) Wilson and Mary (James) York; brothers, Richard Bushman, Joseph (Sandy) Bushman, David Bushman, Steve (Sue) Bushman and Gene Bushman; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Bushman and Diane Bushman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Howard, in 2017, and James, in 2020.