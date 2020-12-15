HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Roger Francis Stillmunkes, 80, of Altoona, formerly of Holy Cross, IA, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at MercyOne in Des Moines, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross with burial in the church cemetery with military honors. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate. A visitation will be at church prior to Mass at 10 a.m. Masks are mandatory for attendance. Mass will be live streamed on the Kramer Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Roger was born July 28, 1940, in Holy Cross, the son of Alphonse and Anastasia (Jaeger) Stillmunkes. He married Sharon Hannan on August 26, 1961, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rickardsville, IA.
He was raised in Holy Cross and attended Holy Cross High School where he met the love of his life, Sharon. Together they farmed and Roger worked for Browns Ford in Guttenberg, IA. In 2012, they moved to Altoona, IA, to be with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Roger is a 50 year member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court #881, Holy Cross, and is currently serving as Vice Chief Ranger. He served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1965 with the 133rd division. Roger was also past president of the Dubuque County Pork Producers and 4-H Holy Cross Future Farmers.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; 5 children, Jerry (Dori) Stillmunkes, of Altoona IA, Jean Ann (Mark) Schmitt, of Ankeny, IA, Dan (Angie) Stillmunkes, of Polk City, IA, Ann Marie (Jeff) West, of Pleasant Hill, IA, and Alan (Katie) Stillmunkes, of Urbandale, IA; 21 grandchildren, Deanna Stillmunkes, Krista and Max McIlwaine, Laura and Kellen Vance, Alicia and Matt Klinehart, Marissa and Paul Hunter, Erik Stillmunkes, Anastasia Stillmunkes, Sam Stillmunkes, Jazmyn and Josh Baker, Jordan and Haley West, Matthew West, Olivia Stillmunkes and Alaina Stillmunkes; 6 great-grandchildren, 3 in-laws, Kenny (Diane) Hannan, Michael (Karen) Hannan and Mary Kay Hannan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jack Domeyer; a sister-in-law, Mary Hannan; and two great-grandbabies, Kendrick and Keagan Vance.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW Dyersville, IA 52040. Please include first and last name Roger Stillmunkes on the outside of the envelope.
The Sillmunkes family would like to thank the Iowa Heart LVAD team for their special care and treatment of Roger.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.