GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Lois B. Mueller, 86, of Garnavillo, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home in Garnavillo. Visitation will continue at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Garnavillo from 10 — 11 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Garnavillo with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate.
Lois was born on August 4, 1937, the daughter of George and Leona (Matt) Schaefers. She spent most of her childhood on a farm near Volga and graduated from Volga High School in 1955 as valedictorian. She married Harold Mueller on September 12, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Volga, Iowa and to this union, five children were born.
During this marriage they farmed and retired to Garnavillo. She enjoyed gardening, walking and exploring nature. Lois was co-founder of the Smile-A-While neighborhood club, member of American Legion Auxilary, and volunteered for several organizations including Relay For Life, 4-H leader, Garnavillo Historical Society, and Osborne Nature Center. In retirement she enjoyed traveling, puzzles, and making memories with family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Joyce (Mike) Marting of St. Olaf, IA, Sue (Kremen) Bosworth of Charlotte, MI, Doug Mueller of Muscatine, IA, and Stan (Rhonda) Mueller of Sherrill, IA; six grandchildren: Nathan (Reagen) Marting, Ryan (Teri Ann) Marting, Ben (Karen) Bosworth, Sam Bosworth, Adam Mueller (Kayla Felderman), Emily Mueller; six great-granddaughters: Noa (Justis) Kruse, Ella, Emma, Hanna, Azalea, Riverly; siblings: Greg Schaefers, Lavern (Connie) Schaefers, and Mary Schaefers; sister-in-law: Rosemary Mueller; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold in 2021; a daughter, Karen in infancy; brother, Francis (Pearl) Schaefers; in-laws: Marge Schaefers, Dorothy (Hubert) Berns, Herman (Theresa) Mueller, Margaret (Hans) Schlueter, Florentina (Leo) Bries, Henry Mueller.
The family would like to thank the staff at River Living Center, Hawkeye Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
Morris Funeral Home in Garnavillo is assisting the family and information is available at www.morrisfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be sent to Morris Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 207 South 1st St, Guttenberg, IA 52052.