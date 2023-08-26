GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Lois B. Mueller, 86, of Garnavillo, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home in Garnavillo. Visitation will continue at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Garnavillo from 10 — 11 a.m. prior to funeral mass.

Recommended for you