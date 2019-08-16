David T. Becwar, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mary P. Cook, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home, Maquoketa.
Carl F. Hoffmann, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Hachmann Funeral Home, Bellevue.
Kathryn D. Kennicker, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Immaculate Conception Church, 218 N. Main St., North Buena Vista, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., and 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church hall.
Dean J. Kress, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Steven V. Pellock, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial visitation: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Sister Romaine Pickart, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Francis Chapel.
Lisa L. Seymour, Bankston, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St.Clement’s Catholic Church, Bankston. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa.
Timothy G. Thrailkill, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Carolyn A. Visser, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. today, Hadley Chapel, Hillcrest Campus, 2005 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. at the chapel.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.