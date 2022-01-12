Coletta A. Wells, 104 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on December 27, 2021 at Luther Manor.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the Monona Cemetery, Monona, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Coletta was born 9/4/1917 on the family farm between Monona and Farmersburg, Iowa.
The family moved to Monona when she was 2 years old. Her father August Bentien built a general store and operated it in downtown Monona. They lived above the store.
Coletta graduated from Monona Public school in 1934. She worked a year in a grocery store and restaurant. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) with a 2 year teaching certificate. Coletta taught 5th and 6th grades at Luana, Iowa for 4 years.
Coletta met Gordon Wells on a blind date and they married May 10, 1941 in Monona, Iowa. They moved to San Diego, CA where they belonged to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Mr. and Mrs club. Coletta ran the home front while Gordon built B 24 bombers during the war. On 1/6/1946 their first born son was born but lived only 16 hours. Then on 6/16/1948 their daughter Diane was born, and she has just recently passed away.
They returned to Dubuque, Iowa in the fall of 1950, 2 more children born and lived there ever since. They joined St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and she was very active with committee work and were members for 70 years. Coletta’s work was volunteering: Sunday School Superintendent at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church 7 years; belonged to a circle bible study group; made quilts for L.W.R.; PTA at Irving Elementary; Cub Scout leader; regularly donating blood until too old; volunteering at Luther Manor and the Manor Auxiliary as well as at Finley Hospital auxiliary into her 90’s.
Coletta and Gordon enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada with family and after Gordon retired they traveled to Europe and other countries. Coletta was able to celebrate her 100th birthday in their home of 64 years before needing nursing home care at Luther Manor. They were married 78 years when Gordon passed away 1/12/2020.
Survivors include children: Gordon Lee Wells (Debbie); Charlene Kenkel (Steve). Grandchildren: Misty (Wells) Wideman (Tim), Sarah Kenkel (Rock Tai), Jessica DeVlieger, Destiny St. Clair (Travis). Great-grandchildren: JJ, Carson & Jace Wideman; Dylan, Bailey & Grayson DeVlieger; Elexa St. Clair.
Preceding Coletta in death: parent’s Ida and August Bentien; husband Gordon Wells; son Baby Gordon, daughter Diane Coletta (Wells) Locklear; grandson Robert Kenkel.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.