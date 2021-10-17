MONONA, Iowa — Marilyn L. Lamker, 86, of Monona, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monona, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.

