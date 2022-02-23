EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Robert A. “Bob” Burgmeier, 89, of East Dubuque, Illinois, went to heaven on February 20th in his home, at Frentress Lake, surrounded by family and his loving wife, Mary.
Visitation will take place on Friday, February 25th from 3-7 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 170 Montgomery Ave., East Dubuque, IL. Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on the following day, Saturday, February 26th at 10:30am with a visitation one hour before the mass. Masks are recommended at both gatherings. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery directly after the service. The Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL is entrusted with arrangements.
Bob was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 17, 1932, and grew up spending his summers at Frentress Lake. It was there that Bob met his life-long love, Mary Schnee. On August 1, 1953, they married at Sacred Heart Church and were blessed with eight children.
Bob attended St. Columbkille Elementary School and graduated from Loras Academy. He made the Iowa High School First team All-State football team. He attended Loras College and graduated from the University of Detroit in 1954. Bob was the fourth-highest rusher in the nation his junior year. He played with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders for a short time. In the years after, Bob fed his competitive spirit with other endeavors, such as handball, bridge and duplicate bridge. Always a determined competitor, his brother, Dick, says of him, “Bob never let you win; you had to earn it.”
Bob spent his career in the transportation business, working for Chicago Dubuque Transport, Dohrn Transfer, and retiring from Consolidated Freightways. After Bob’s retirement, Bob and Mary spent many winters traveling to Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico visiting her sister. In addition, they traveled to see their children and extended family.
Bob developed his love of the river and the outdoors early on. As a young teenager, he built a boat with his friend, which they piloted down the Mississippi River to New Orleans one summer. As one might expect, the return voyage took quite a bit longer, but they made it back as far north as St. Louis. That adventurous spirit extended throughout Bob’s life.
Bob’s warmth and kindness were appreciated by all who met him. A true family man in every sense, he was a devoted husband and a steadfast father. He was adored by his many grandchildren, their spouses, and great-grandchildren for his love, patience, and youthful energy. Bob knew how to enjoy all the simple pleasures in life; a quiet morning on the deck watching the birds, a daily 5-mile walk with a friend, a good game of cards, an evening spent around the bonfire with neighbors, or a cold ice cream. His favorite times were always on the water — fishing, boating, hunting, or camping — alongside the love of his life, Mary, family, and friends.
Bob was a member of the Holy Name Society and 49 year member of Dubuque Elks Lodge #297. He was one of the founding members of the Wahlert High School Booster Club and enjoyed volunteering at annual Hillcrest Lights Festival.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary R. Schnee Burgmeier; children Debra (Joseph) Schiesl; Robert (Carol) Burgmeier; David (Rose Ann) Burgmeier; Daniel (Mary) Burgmeier; Jane (David) Dowd; Paul (Shauna) Burgmeier; Julie (Robert Lutgen) Burgmeier and Lisa (Greg) Herber, 30 grandchildren and 37 (plus one on the way) great-grandchildren; siblings Richard “Dick” (Marlene) Burgmeier, Carol Dolan, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Frances Burgmeier, and siblings Jim (Joanne) Burgmeier, Joseph Burgmeier (infant), Jack (Pat) Burgmeier, and Marilyn Muir.
The family would like to thank Steve and Ann Osterberger for their many years of friendship, love, and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be given in honor of Robert A. Burgmeier to Hospice of Dubuque, Dubuque Boys and Girls Club, East Dubuque Area Ambulance, or Clarity Clinic of Dubuque.