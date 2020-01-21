GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Patricia J Scheffert, 85, of Guttenberg, died January 19, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. First St., Guttenberg, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. January 22, 2020, and one hour before service at church. Funeral service will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, Rev. Marvin Bries officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and they may be mailed to 703 N. 3rd St. Guttenberg, IA 52052.