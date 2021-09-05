Jerome A. “Jerry” Bries, 75 of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey Sept. 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. To honor Jerry, a Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021, in the Riverfront Pavilion at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque. Please join us in a casual gathering of family & friends. We encourage friends to bring their classic cars as we host one last car show in Jerry’s honor.
Jerry was born April 4, 1946, Dubuque, IA, to Eddie & Margaret (Cherne) Bries. Jerry & Sue Haberkorn were united in marriage April 22, 1967, in Dubuque. They were blessed with 2 children & 5 grandchildren. Jerry worked as a concrete finisher at Tri-State Paving & Flynn Construction, before he joined his brother-in-law, Dave Haberkorn, as co-owner of Haberkorn Auto Center for over 30 years. Jerry loved working on cars, even in his spare time. This love of cars continues on with his son Jeff and grandson Joey. His 55 Chevy has created numerous memories that his whole family treasures. He also spent many years remodeling their award-winning historic home. Jerry was gifted with a quiet & reserved personality, but his kind & always dependable attitude were continually on display for all to witness. We will miss him more than words can say & we are eternally grateful for each & every moment we had together. Jerry role-modeled the words, thoughts & actions of a perfect gentlemen so effortlessly, & may eternal peace be his until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include: his wife of 54 years, Sue Bries, his 2 beloved children, Jeff (Zelie) Bries, Castle Hayne, NC & Bonnie (Terry) LeConte, Dubuque; his 5 adored grandchildren, Joey & Sammy Bries, Tyler, Paige, & Lexie LeConte; his siblings, Duane (Carmen) Bries, Kenny Bries, Dale Bries, & Karen Friedman; his in-laws, Jim (Vicki) Haberkorn, Dave Haberkorn, Judy Andresen, & Mary (Jeff) Curtis.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Sue’s parents George & Addie Haberkorn, Sister-in-law Mary Alice Haberkorn, Brother-in-law George Andresen, & niece Joy Kaiser.
Jerry’s family would like to thank Dr. Chris Stille & his nurse Amanda, the Physical Therapy department at Medical Associates, & Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional & compassionate care.
Although not necessary, the family requests anyone considering sending flowers or gifts, instead keep Jerry’s gentle spirit alive by making a contribution to memorialize his love of Eagle Point Park.
Jerry’s family would like to thank Jason at The Tri-State Cremation Center for helping us through this difficult time.
