Elizabeth Ann “Bette” Flogel, 85, of Dubuque, IA, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West, with Rev. Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet cemetery. Masks will be required for visitation and funeral. Please follow social distancing guidelines.
Bette was born in Independence, WI, on May 30, 1935. Bette was married to Donald Flogel on September 12, 1960; they were married for 60 years.
Bette worked at WC Brown Publishing, John Deere and retired from APAC Telemarketing in 1998.
Bette is survived by her spouse, Donald Flogel; her children, Tim (Sue) Flogel, of LaMotte, IA, and Laura (Richard) Kilburg, of North Liberty, IA; her grandchildren, Jason (Dana), Sarah (Adam), Katherine (Daniel) and Libby (Jared); and her great-grandchildren, Carter, Hannah, Ella, Adyson, Macey, Lily and Elle; her sisters, Maya (Wayne) Wegner, of Milwaukee, WI, and Irene Dubiel, of Independence, WI; and sisters-in-law, Lilian and Audrey Bautch, of Kenosha, WI.
Bette is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Helen Bautch; her siblings, Ralph, Richard, Donald and Florence Wagner.
Bette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed biking, walking, cooking, playing euchre and gardening, as well as cleaning her house and listening and dancing to polka music.
The family of Bette wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mercy Hospital and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.