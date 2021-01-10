STITZER, Wis. — Leon “Grant” Loy, age 89, of Stitzer, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.
He was born on August 15, 1931, in Platteville, the son of Leon “Ole” and Pauline (Grant) Loy. He was united in marriage to Beverly Fitzsimons on June 16, 1952, at Livingston United Methodist Church.
Grant attended Annaton Country School and then graduated from Livingston High School. He furthered his education at UW-Platteville, double majoring in Biochemistry and Agricultural Education while playing football there. Grant’s passion in life was farming, and he eventually took over the family farm. By his hard work and dedication, he grew his farming operation to one of the largest in the area for several years. Also while farming, he worked for FSA from 1984 until retiring in 2007 as a County Executive Director. He also enjoyed tractor pulling, snowmobiling, and loved to go dancing.
Grant was very passionate about many things throughout life. He was an active member with the Fennimore Masonic Lodge, UW-Platteville Alumni, the NTPA and the Badger State and Wisconsin State Tractor Pullers Association, Clifton Township Chairman and a dedicated member of numerous Grant County Boards, but very committed to the Fair Board and the Highway Department. Grant’s dedication to friends, community and organizations made him many things to many people. Along with his love of his family and farming, he will also be remembered for his sense of humor and his sarcasm.
Grant is survived by his three children and 11 grandchildren; Son Mark (Vickie Burggraf) Loy, of Livingston, and his children; Michelle (Chad) Wesenberg, Allan (Erika Varela) Loy, and Ryan (Mandi Brunswick) Loy, daughter Ann (Jeff) Jenkins, of Platteville, and their children; Amanda (Tim) Freidag, Josh (Beth Tatge) Jenkins, Laurel Jenkins, Alison Jenkins, Jaidin (Brooke Gardner) Jenkins, daughter Susan (Robert) Marx, of Appleton, and their children; Bethany, Becky and Breanna Marx, and eight great-grandchildren, two siblings; Abraham Lincoln Loy, of Florida, and Rosalie (Jim) Kretchman, of Fennimore, along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, and his ex-wife Beverly Loy, of Platteville.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents; two infant children, David and Joseph Loy; great-granddaughter, Kaila Jenkins; two sisters, Helen (John) Thompson, and Suzanne (Frank) Meier; and his fiancé, Bette Matson.
A PRIVATE funeral service for family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday January 11, 2021 at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore with a PUBLIC Committal service to follow at 12:30 p.m. in Rock Church Cemetery in Clifton Township, rural Livingston. A visitation for family will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Monday morning.