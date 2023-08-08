Kathleen “Kay” Yager, 84, of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Luther Manor in Dubuque.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:45 am on Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. Raphael Cathedral. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Friday, August 11, 2023, with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.

Recommended for you