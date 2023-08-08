Kathleen “Kay” Yager, 84, of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:45 am on Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. Raphael Cathedral. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Friday, August 11, 2023, with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Kathleen was born September 4, 1938, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of James and Johanna (Smith) Boland. On August 23, 1960, she married Orville G. Yager at St. Raphael Cathedral on August 23, 1960. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2014.
She attended St. Raphael grade school and graduated from the former St. Joseph Academy for girls. Kay worked at W.C. Brown Publishing Company until the start of her family and then as a cook for Dubuque Community Schools when her children left home.
Kay loved her family, her church and her Irish heritage. She made many life-long friends and memories; having lived within a block of St. Raphael’s until she married. Kay was a consummate homemaker who loved to cook, garden, decorate (and redecorate) her home. Her door was always open to visits from family and friends.
Survivors include her three sons, Mike Yager of Racine, WI; Tom Yager of Chicago, IL; Tim Yager of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Gabe and Sam Yager and Katerina Yager, sisters-in-law; Evie Boland and Myrt (Jim) McDonald both of Dubuque and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, Sr. Johanna Boland BVM, Jean (Frank) Schumacher, Joan (Dominic) Goodman, Mary (George) Nacos; two brothers, James and Tom Boland and three nephews, Michael Boland, Steven Boland, and Richard Boland.
In lieu of plants, flowers, and statues, memorials may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dubuque, Iowa, or St. Raphael Cathedral.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.