Alan M. Andreasen

Alan Magnus Andreasen, 61, of Dubuque passed away October 3, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1961, in Oxford, England to Magnus and Elizabeth Joy Andreasen. Alan grew up in a small village near Oxford called Horspath, where he was very involved in the Horspath Scouts marching band. In 1986, he married Nancy Armentrout of Cedar Rapids and moved to Iowa, where he continued his involvement with marching band and drum corps as an instructor, drill writer, volunteer and spectator. The couple had three children and later divorced. Alan received a B.A. in biology and a Masters of Science Education from the University of Iowa, and taught middle school science in the Linn-Mar School District for 10 years. In 2012, he married Roxanna Dawn Perron and moved to Dubuque. Alan had a keen intellect, kind heart and wicked sense of humor.
Alan is survived by his wife Roxanna Andreasen of Dubuque; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bert and Kathleen Perron of Dubuque; children Jack Andreasen of Waverly, and Thomas Andreasen and Katie Andreasen of Cedar Rapids; mother Joy Andreasen of Horspath; and sister, brother-in-law and nephew Alison, Christopher and Charlie Palmer of Essex, England. He was preceded in death by his father, Magnus Andreasen of Horspath, England, and his two sets of grandparents in Oxford, England.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
