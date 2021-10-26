Rita M. Federspiel Telegraph Herald Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rita M. Federspiel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BERNARD, Iowa — Rita M. Federspiel, 77, of Bernard, IA passed away peacefully on Friday, October 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the visitation and funeral for Rita has been postponed. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, will announce new times when available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bernard-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today