John Wayne Renfro Jr., 58, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Born October 26, 1962, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, he was the son of John Wayne Sr. and Pearl Maria (LeBouf) Renfro.
As a military kid, John lived in several different places growing up, including Germany, Alaska and Texas.
He enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served for ten years. On February 19, 1987, he was united in marriage to Pamela “Pam” Griebel, and in 1990 they settled down in Dubuque.
John was a dedicated worker, working as a janitor at FBG Service Corporation, then PBS Systems and lastly at Clarke College.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching movies. John was a “Trekkie,” loving anything that had to do with Star Trek. He loved cooking, especially his famous chili.
John was strong, caring, independent, and above all else, he loved his family and his cats, Sarg and Shuri.
He will be forever missed by his wife of 34 years, Pam; his daughter, Jennifer Renfro; 2 sisters: Carolyn and Donna Renfro; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Randy Boudreaux, and his sister, Sharon Renfro.