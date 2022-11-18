Christopher J. Esser, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas D. Felderman, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the church.
Lisa M. Finnegan, Dubuque — Rosary service: 3:45 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Brian T. Gockel, Dubuque — Rosary service: 2:30 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Vernon A. Haberkorn, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
William J. Hagerty, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Debra A. Hill, Lead Mine, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Joseph A. Johnson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
James L. Knapp, Bloomington, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Bloomington Legion Hall.
Marjorie C. Lewis, Dubuque — Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Robert M. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ruth M. O’Toole, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Joseph A. Peavy, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Grand View United Methodist Church.
Francis Richter, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert J. Soule, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Rosary service: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Patricia M. Ward, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
