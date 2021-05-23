EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Peter David Beaves, 84, left this world on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home in East Dubuque.
Visitation for Peter will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Lacoma Golf Club, 8080 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian burial for Peter will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Church, with Father Steven Garner as Celebrant. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Peter was born December 11, 1936, in Dubuque, the son of George and Ludwina (Eisbach) Beaves. On November 20, 1965, he married Margaret Smith at St. Columbkille’s Church.
Peter grew up in the Sacred Heart Parish neighborhood. He attended Loras Academy, continuing his academic career at LSU graduating in 1960. That summer, Peter interned for the Bureau of Budget at the White House under the Kennedy Administration. From 1960 to 1962, Peter earned his Masters of Economics at the University of Illinois and upon graduation returned to Loras College as Professor of Economics. In the spring of 1964, Peter, along with some of his students, assisted his good friend and manager of Bunker Hill, Gordon Cunningham, with an irrigation contract. From this project a partnership formed resulting in the creation of Midwest Irrigation. The pair expanded their business by designing and building golf courses throughout the Midwest. Thunder Hills Country Club and the beautiful 45-hole Lacoma Golf Course are a testament to Peter’s legacy.
Peter will be remembered for his ability to connect with people and make deals with a handshake. He found his happiness in a large circle of friends, his chair with a good book watching the wildlife, and lively conversation with just about anyone. Peter found love and balance with his wife, Margaret, for 56 years, and he found true joy in his 11 grandchildren. He will be missed as greatly and as deeply as he was loved.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret, of East Dubuque; his children, Jim & Amy Beaves, of East Dubuque, Sarah & David Beaves Lewis, of Pecatonica, IL, Catherine & Robert Capponi, of Loves Park, IL, Martha Beaves & husband, Steve Petersen, of Portland, OR; and his grandchildren, Lucas, Johanna, Ava, Addison Beaves, Carter, Peter, Harrison, Ashton Beaves, Lewis, Ben, Reed, and Elise Petersen. Also survived by in-laws, Joe & Sue Smith, Bob & Lexi Smith, Kathy Smith; in addition to beloved cousin, Ruth Ann McEnany; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Ellen & Jim Kadra, Richard & Gerry Beaves, Theodore & Eileen Beaves, Charlotte & William Hanley, George & Dorothy Beaves and Jack & Veronica Murphy. Also preceded by his in-laws, Joeseph & Margaret Smith, Thomas & Judi Smith, Patricia Bernhard; in addition to honored friends and family members.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Peter’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dubuque Rescue Mission.