Kenneth A. Johnson, 89, of Dubuque, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ken will be 10:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Kenneth was born March 2, 1934, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Kenneth Joseph and Viola Josephine Welu Johnson. On August 25, 1956, he married Blanche L. Collins in Dyersville, IA. She died July 10, 2017.
He was a 1952 graduate of St. Columbkille High School. He attended Baylor Business College, Loras College, and University of Maryland. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Ken retired from F.D.L., where he was a Plant Superintendent, after 48 years.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Parish for over 60 years, where he served as an usher, and the Holy Name Society. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, boating on the river, and especially time with his children and grandchildren and his friends. He was a hardworking, dedicated man who always put family first. As Dad always said: “Do it right”, “Do your best”, Treat others like you want to be treated”, and “People are special.”
Survivors include five children, Patrick (Shari) Johnson of Asbury, Laurie Ann (Terry) Dolphin of Cascade, Michael (Geraldine) Johnson of Dubuque, Kevin (Rhonda) Johnson of Swiss Valley, and Daniel (Jennifer) Johnson of Johnsburg; 15 grandchildren, Rachel Johnson, Kenny Johnson, Addison Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Sydnie Schilling, Spencer Schilling, Katelyn (Tyler) Czipar, Collin (Melissa) Dolphin, Nick Dolphin, Erica Johnson, Autumn Johnson, Sean Johnson, Emma Johnson, Ben Johnson, Ellie Johnson; four sisters, Mary Ann Steiner of Michigan, Chris Johnson of Dubuque, Sally Roy Boyton of Dubuque, and Jean Koch of East Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Marie Johnson, one grandson, Christopher Dolphin, his parents, two brothers, Thomas Johnson and John Johnson, and one sister, Joan Lakatosch.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ken’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
