PEOSTA, Iowa — Harriet (McCarthy) Merchant Sullivan, 77, of Peosta, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 2:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church New Melleray. Mass will be live-streamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Msgr. Thomas Toale will officiate. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery, New Melleray. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Harriet was born October 1, 1945 in Bernard, the daughter of Daniel and Myrtle (Callahan) McCarthy. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School. Harriet married William “Bill” Merchant on July 31, 1971 at Holy Family Catholic Church New Melleray, and together they had three daughters, “The Merchant Girls”. Bill preceded her in death in 1994. On July 22, 1996, she married Paul Sullivan in Las Vegas, NV, and also at New Melleray Abbey. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2021.
Recommended for you
In her early years, Harriet worked at the U.S. Post Office in Bernard, and for most of her career she did photo negative retouching out of her home, in order to be the amazing mother she was. She was a life-long member of Holy Family Parish. Harriet enjoyed watching old western movies and spending time with family. She especially looked forward to the annual family camping reunion in Galena. Harriet and her sisters loved having many travel adventures together over the years. Harriet lit up a room with her personality and kindness, and always had a “let go, let God” positive outlook on life.
Harriet is survived by her daughters, Corinna (fiancé Doug Blosch) Merchant, of Dubuque, Tanya (Tony) Cook, of Peosta, and Lynette (Gary) Gassmann, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, William (Taylor) Vohl and Madeline Vohl, Ellen Merfeld, Kara (David) Shilling, Renee, and Grace Merfeld, Hailey and Harrison Cook, and Gavin, Logan, and Ethan Gassmann; her great-grandchild, Brody Vohl; her step-children, Lynne Murcia, and Greg (Pam) Sullivan and their children, Adam, Kyle (Kihley), and Emma Sullivan; her sisters, Ruth (Lyle) Moore, Twyla Oswald, Marilyn (Dana) Redenbough, Margie (Dan) McDonnell, and Eileen (Rene) Comeaux; her sisters-in-law, Bev McCarthy and Rosalie Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to two husbands, Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Walter, Mike and Joe McCarthy, Yvonne Wolbers, and Marlene Ogelsby; her sister-in-law, Carol; her brothers-in-law, Ronnie, Pat, Jim, and Frank; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all who have offered support and prayers to Harriet and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.