Patrick C. Beebe, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Garry F. Clauer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Karen Mae Cue, Dubuque — Visitation: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dubuque. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Louis H. Fiedler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Merlin Hoisington, Colesburg, Iowa — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Oak Hill Cemetery, Colesburg.
Donald W. Hook, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 5:30 p.m. today, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton.
JoAnn F. Ishman, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, Elkader; and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Lila M. Jerrett, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Terry A. Krieg, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rose C. Oldenburg, Galena, Ill. — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
