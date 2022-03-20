Sister Kathleen Franklin, BVM, (Joselle), 89, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, Iowa, died Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Private funeral services will be Thursday, March 24, 2022. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by a virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Kathleen was an elementary teacher at St. Patrick in Cedar Falls, Iowa; and in Davenport, Iowa; and Rock Island, Ill. She was a resource center teacher in West Hempstead, N.Y., and computer training instructor for schools on Long Island, N.Y.
She was born on June 24, 1932, in Hempstead, N.Y., to Thomas and Catherine (Halley) Franklin. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1955, from St. Nicholas Parish, Jamaica, N.Y. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1958, and final vows on July 16, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Thomas, Charles, Edward, and Robert Franklin; and sisters Dorothy Landes, Loretta Franklin; and Sister Aimee Franklin, VHM. She is survived by a brother Joseph Franklin, Montrose, N.Y.; a sister-in-law Rosalie Farrell, Kingston, N.Y.; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 66 years.