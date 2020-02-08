Wayne M. Wilming, 84, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Military honors will follow Mass by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 12:45 p.m.
Wayne was born on April 22, 1935, in Belle-vue, Iowa, the son of George and Clarabelle (Scholtes) Wilming. He married Patricia Lee Strong on June 18, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He was a United States Marine Corps and Navy Reserve with 25th Seabee veteran for a total of 15 years. He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League where he served as Commandant, Senior Vice, Junior Vice, Chaplain, and Sergeant of Arms. He was also a member of the Color Guard where they honored funerals.
In 1960, Wayne started working for various machine shops. He then worked for John Deere in Dubuque for 10 years, and in 1972 he got his Journeymen Tool Maker Card at John Deere. He lastly worked for the Savanna Army Depot. After retirement he drove cars for Enterprise Rental Car and Nissan BMW and loved to brag about how quickly he could return.
He loved to play Euchre, drink beer, tell jokes, and enjoy short road trips to visit friends. Some life highlights are: getting to shake the hand and talk to Clayton Moore the Lone Ranger, and going to San Diego to celebrate his 50th anniversary of graduating Marine Corps boot camp.
Survivors include three children, Sherri (Dave) Turner, of Dubuque, Mike (Linda) Wilming, of Dubuque, Jeffery Wilming, of Rockford; six grandchildren, Hillary (Alex) Edwards, Samantha (Ryan) Trentz, Kayla (Nate) Goedken, Garren Wilming, Kaitlin Fugler, Payton Fugler; and seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Eldora Steines, of Bellevue, and Marion (Michael) Redmond, of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Patricia, whom he loved dearly.