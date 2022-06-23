Terrence D. Allendorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Time of sharing: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Charles H. Baxter Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ruth A. Clark, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Bethany Home chapel, 1005 Lincoln Ave.
Marilyn M. Dietz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. today at the center.
Sandra Engen, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Onalea J. Evert, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, St. Peter’s Church, Temple Hill, Iowa. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Moose Lodge, 1820 W. Post Road SW, Cedar Rapids.
Sheila A. Goedken, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Ruth D. Harbach, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delaware, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jacqualin M. Hempstead, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Delhi Methodist Church, Delhi, Iowa.
Gloria Lenstra, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and before 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, Hope Church. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Theodore V. Lewandowski, Menominee, Ill. — Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Menominee.
Dieter J. Ostermann, Dubuque — Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, University of Dubuque Chapel, 2000 University Ave.
Charlotte A. Powers, Paso Robles, Calif. — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Key West, Iowa.
Earl M. Rhodes, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Blandina Rivera Galindo, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Steve J. Schroeder, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Allan Schuster, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Billy R. Simpson, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Milton C. Tousey, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Sue L. Villa, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Graveside service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Guttenberg City Cemetery.
