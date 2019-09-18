Dale J. Kenkel, 65, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Friends may greet the family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Dale was born on May 23, 1954, in Dubuque, the son of John “Jack” Dale and Janet Louise (Chunat) Kenkel. He graduated as salutatorian from West Dubuque High School. During his high school career, he was an excellent athlete, and held many school records. Brilliant in math, Dale went on to attend Loras College, graduating with his BA in mathematics.
He was an avid chess player, earning Master status, and teaching his children the game. Dale loved to compete and play all sorts of games, from card games and cribbage to all kinds of sports. Family was everything to Dale, and his happiest moments were spent playing games during family get-togethers.
Dale is survived by four children, Aaron (Melissa) Kenkel, of East Dubuque, Ill., Seth Kenkel, of Champaign, Ill., Kaylyn (fiance, Connor Bloyer) Kenkel, of Mount Horeb, Wis., and Branden Kenkel, of Asbury, Iowa; three grandchildren, Annabelle Kenkel, John “Jack” Kenkel and William Kenkel, all of East Dubuque; his mother, Janet Kenkel, of Dubuque; two brothers, Douglas (Sherri) Kenkel, of Epworth, Iowa, and David Kenkel, of Dubuque; one sister, Dori (Carey) Witt, of Volente, Tex.; and his longtime companion, Elizabeth “Liz” McAvoy, of Dubuque (and her family); plus many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Kenkel; and several aunts and uncles, who loved Dale very much.
Memorials may be made to the family.
