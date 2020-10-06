Carrie LaBonne Telegraph Herald Kay Brimeyer Author email Oct 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Carrie LaBonne, 90, of Galena, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Kay Brimeyer Author email Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today