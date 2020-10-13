PLATTEVILLE — Victoria R. “Vicci” Rhoden, age 43, of Platte- v ille, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 7, 1977, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Janice (Folbrecht) Schmidt, Jr.
Vicci graduated from Lancaster High School in 1995. She furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where she was a member of the Phi Mu fraternity and earned a degree in sociology, graduating in 2001.
On April 24, 2004, she was united in marriage to Jason A. Rhoden. Together they moved to Las Vegas, NV, where she was the admissions director at Crescent School of Gaming and Bartending. In 2015, they returned to Platteville. Vicci joined the family business, Gasser Hardware and Farm Supply as the human resource manager.
She enjoyed watching movies, taking and collecting family photographs, family road trips and vacations. Vicci loved spending time with her children and making sure everyone in the family was informed and organized. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville.
Survivors include her husband, Jason; their children: Noah, Nathan and Leigha; her parents, Bob and Jan Schmidt; her brothers: Rob (Lisa) and Dan (Paula) Schmidt; her mother and father-in-law, Rick and Jo Ellen Rhoden; a brother-in-law, Jeri (Kelly) Rhoden; a sister-in-law, Jenna (Christopher) Carter; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vicci was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ed and Winnifred Folbrecht, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Virginia Schmidt, Sr., and members of the Folbrecht, Schmidt and Rhoden family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon and Father John Blewett officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to COVID-19, those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of plants, flowers and other forms of tribute, a Victoria R. Rhoden Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is serving the family.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to the Grant County Cancer Coalition and Grant County Hospice for their care and compassion.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com