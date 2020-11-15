EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Diane Rose (Vandermillen) Buhr, 84, of East Dubuque, was welcomed to God’s Garden on Thursday, November 12, 2020, while holding her daughter’s hand at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. The Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.
A private visitation for family only will be at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque.
Diane was born on July 23, 1936, in East Dubuque, the daughter of Charles and Sylvia (Yonda) Vandermillen. She attended St. Mary’s grade school, East Dubuque, and graduated from St. Columbkille’s high school, Dubuque. She was very proud to say that throughout her 12 years, she never missed a day of school.
Diane was married to Vic Buhr Jr. for 20 years. Together they had three children and ran the Club Safari, AKA the best darn supper club in town! If you didn’t get the pleasure of spending time with her there, you may remember seeing her smiling face years later at the check-out counter at Kmart. Further down the road, enter Richard Meyer, a longtime East Dubuquer who caught her eye and her love for over 20 years until his passing in 2018.
Diane spoke of her children and grandchildren with such pride, but let’s face it, nothing gave her more joy than her precious great-grandchildren and her immaculate garden. If a weed even dared to poke its nose up, it was off with its head! She was as sarcastic as she was sweet, skinny but strong, and one classy lady, to say the least!
Diane was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, where she showed her devotion and commitment by spending one hour a week at the adoration chapel from the day it was built until she was no longer able due to the pandemic.
Left to carry on her memory are her three children, Vic III (Beth) Buhr, of La Crosse, WI, Shelly (Rich) Rehfeldt, of Dubuque, and Mark Buhr, of St. Cloud, MN; her five grandchildren, Vic IV, Christi (Brent), Amber (Nathan), Mandi (Mitch) and Matthew; seven step-grandchildren, Cade (Kristine), Raeanna, Michaela (Michael), Miranda, Elizabeth, Oliver and Torrell; six great-grandchildren, McKenna, Lauren, Natalie, Adeline, Walter, and Lila; and two step-great-grandchildren, Carter and Kaylee; two sisters, Dolores Arnold, of East Dubuque; and Dorothy (Donnie) Bohnsack, of Galena.
We may have lost our poet, our peace-maker, our best friend, and one incredible cook, but God’s Garden has never looked so grand as it will in the years ahead.
A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, CNAs and staff on the surgical floor at MercyOne Dubuque.
