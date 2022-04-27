GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Karolyn Downey, age 76, of Guttenberg, IA, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA. She was born on August 8, 1945 in Elkader, Iowa, the daughter of Ted and Georgia (Walz) Downey.
Karolyn received her education in Garnavillo where she graduated high school with the class of 1963. She was an avid Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. She also enjoyed a good game of euchre, putting puzzles together, going out to eat, trips to the “Booze Store” and having a few toddies. Karolyn had such a wonderful disposition on life and never complained.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care of our dear Karolyn.
Karolyn is survived by her brother Dennis (Robin) Downey and many other relatives and friends.
Karolyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, IA. Funeral service will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 29, 2022, Rev. John Haugen officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery Elkader, IA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.