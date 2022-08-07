Delbert “Del” Manders, 90, of Dubuque, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Luther Manor in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Del will be 10:00 am Friday, August 12, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steve Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Del was born July 22, 1932, in St. Catherine, IA, the son of Joseph and Christine Herbst Manders. On May 18, 1957, he married Alice Rose Hannan at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rickardsville, IA. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2003.
Del was a U.S. Marines Veteran, serving during the Korean War from February 11, 1953 until February 10, 1956.
Coming from a larger family of 15, which struggled at times to put food on the table, those early years defined him. Working until retirement at Frommelt Industries/Rite Hite. He loved hunting squirrels to help feed his family, but his passion was for metal scrapping. Soon he started returning from his weekend hunting trips with more scrap metal in his game bag than the game itself, spending more time rummaging through junk piles than hunting. His reputation grew and he quickly became known as the person to give your junk to, stripping it apart and meticulously separating the metal by type and grade. He would spend hours upon hours breaking down the junk for recycling. Playing cards was another passion he had and getting together with family every month for an afternoon of snacks and card games. In Del fashion of not wanting to waste anything, he would play solitaire with the same deck of cards until he wore the ink off of them, even though he had about 50 new decks of cards that had been given to him over the years. He also enjoyed watching John Wayne movies. Over the years, Del traveled, he was very proud of the grill he made and the many steak fries it was used for. Del cherished time spent with his family.
Survivors include his children, Joan (Dan) Fawcett of Forman, ND; Vickie (Steve) Connolly of Dubuque; Cathy Manders of Dubuque; Mike (Kathy) Manders of Laurel, MT; Mark (Julie) Manders of Granger, IA; Tim Manders of Farley, IA; Jill (Mike) McClanahan of Dubuque; Carla Manders of Dubuque; 26 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vince Manders, Arlene Kohn, Darlene Klosterman, Luella (Paul) Lueken, Mary Jane Burcham, and Margie (Pat) Stegar; sisters-in-law, Marie Manders, Dorothy (Melvin) Brecht, Carol Hannan, and Norma Perry; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Lester (Doris) Manders, Sylvester (Rosemary) Manders, Jerry (Kay) Manders, Norman (Rosie) Manders, Harold (Diane) Manders, George (Joyce) Manders, and Shirley (Jim) Theisen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim Kohn, Carl Klosterman, Mary Manders, John (Deloras) Hannan, Bud Hannan, Dick Hannan, Gene Hannan, Bill Hannan, and Kay (Leon) Link.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tom and Laurie and Tom and Sara for their love and support over the years.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Del’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
