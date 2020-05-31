DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Vernon S. Bryson, 67, of Dickeyville, WI, formerly of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Manor Care Nursing Home in Dubuque, IA.
A graveside memorial service with military honors accorded will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at the Hazel Green Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Social distancing rules will be followed. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Vernon was born on May 2, 1953, to Stanley & Delpha (Chadwick) Bryson. He was a U.S. Army-Navy veteran. Vernon enjoyed hunting for morels, fishing, playing his guitar and spending time with his family and friends.
Vernon is survived by his son, Jason (Melissa) Bryson, of Dubuque, IA; 2 grandchildren, Jacob & Gabby; a daughter, Annette Knight, of Oshkosh, WI; a brother, Virgil Bryson, of Platteville, WI; a sister, Betty Nelson, of Platteville, WI; a sister-in-law, Jackie Bryson, of Hazel Green, WI; an aunt, Nancy Becker, of Hazel Green, WI; along with nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David, and a sister, Rose Proto.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Vernon S. Bryson Memorial Fund has been established.
Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Vernon Bryson Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.